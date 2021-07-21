Salman Khan confirms ‘Tiger 3’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially confirmed his next film Tiger 3 and revealed that he is currently preparing for the shooting of the action film.



Khan turned to Instagram and shared his adorable video from the gym wherein he can be seen working out intensely.

Also, the theme music of the Tiger franchise can be heard playing in the background.

Salman Khan posted the video with caption “I think this guy is training for Tiger3 . .”

Meanwhile, according to reports, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is also part of Tiger 3.

