Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul sends Eid greetings to his fans

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has extended Eid greetings to all his fans across the world.



Engin, who essays the lead role in historic drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, wished all his fans a very happy Eid Mubarak.

He turned to Instagram and shared an Eid card to wish his fans in English, Turkish and Urdu languages.

Engin wrote “Eid Mubarak, Happy Eid-al-Adha.”

Fans also extended Eid greetings to their favourite actor.

On the work front, Engin Altan Duzyatan will next be seen in historical drama serial Barbaroslar.