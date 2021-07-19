Dia Mirza takes internet by storm with her killer dance moves

Indian actress Dia Mirza delighted her millions of fans with a dance video with stepdaughter Samaira on Sunday and the video has gone viral on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Kurbaan actor posted her stunning dance video with her husband Vaibhav's daughter, Samaira.

Dia captioned the post, “Sunday Shenanigans with #MyBestie #SundayFunday.”

In the video, Dia and Samaira can be seen dancing their hearts out to Iko Iko (My Bestie), by Justin Wellington.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars dropped sweet comments after Dia posted the video.

The fun video has gone viral on social media.