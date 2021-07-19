Kapil Sharma confirms shooting of 'TKSS'

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has confirmed shooting of his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show with old colleagues.



Kapil turned to Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos with the old co-stars to confirm the shooting.

He posted the pictures with caption “new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”

Kapil Sharma reunited with co-actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and others to shoot for the show.



Bharti Singh also took to Facebook-owned app and shared a fun video from the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show.

She can be seen dancing with Sudesh and Krushna in the small snippet.

Bharti posted the video with caption “back with the bang.. always fun with bachpan ka pyaar #tkss #bhartisingh.”



