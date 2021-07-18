 
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 18, 2021

Katrina Kaif calls Priyanka Chopra her 'inspiration', wishes her a very happy birthday

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 18, 2021
Katrina Kaif calls Priyanka Chopra her inspiration, wishes her a very happy birthday
Katrina Kaif calls Priyanka Chopra her 'inspiration', wishes her a very happy birthday

Katrina Kaif is cherishing special moments with Priyanka Chopra as the actor turns a year older today.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Kaif recalled the duo's dancing days at guruji and night outs full of fun and frolic.

"From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you, ur fire and drive has always inspired me at different points of my life, some important rides and night outs, every time we meet it’s always a blast," wrote Katrina.

"Keep riding higher and higher and may you always be blessed. Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra," she concluded.

Take a look:

