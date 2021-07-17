 
Saboor Aly leaves fans gushing with stunning photo with fiancé Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly leaves fans gushing with stunning photo with fiancé Ali Ansari

Pakistani TV and film star Saboor Aly left her millions of fans gushing after she posted PDA-filled photos with fiancé Ali Ansari.

The Actor in Law actress took to Instagram to share two loved-up photos with her fiancé from a recent concert of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Saboor shared the pictures with a simple heart emoticon.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari after she posted the stunning photos.

Saboor also shared short video clips from the concert.

She had announced her engagement with actor Ali Ansari in May this year.

