Falak Shabir releases love song for Sarah Khan: 'Happy first anniversary to us'

Singer Falak Shabir gushing over his wife Sarah Khan with a special song to mark their first wedding anniversary.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, are cherishing their love in a PDA-filled new track titled Zindagi.
On Friday, Sarah took to her Instagram handle and invited fans to watch the loved-up music video of the track.
"Happy first anniversary to us," captions Sarah.
#ZINDAGI Out Now!!! LINK IN BIO," captioned Sarah alongside her photo.
Take a look: