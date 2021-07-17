 
Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Falak Shabir releases love song for Sarah Khan: 'Happy first anniversary to us'

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Falak Shabir releases love song for Sarah Khan: 'Happy first anniversary to us'

Singer Falak Shabir gushing over his wife Sarah Khan with a  special song to mark their first wedding anniversary.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, are cherishing their love in a PDA-filled new track titled Zindagi.

On Friday, Sarah took to her Instagram handle and invited fans to watch the loved-up music video of the track.

"Happy first anniversary to us," captions Sarah.

#ZINDAGI Out Now!!! LINK IN BIO," captioned Sarah alongside her photo.

Take a look:



