 
close
Wed Jul 14, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
July 15, 2021

Deepika Padukone reaches 58 million followers, Katrina Kaif 51 million on Instagram

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 15, 2021
Deepika Padukone reaches 58 million followers, Katrina Kaif 51 million on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone , Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are followed by millions of people on social media.

Priyanka,  who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, has surpassed 65 million followers on Instagram.

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is about to hit 58 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform.

The actress recently broke the internet with her latest video shared on Instagram with her husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

She is followed by more followers than Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif who are followed by 54 and 51 million people respectively.


More From Bollywood

Latest News