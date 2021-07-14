Ayeza Khan celebrates 6th birthday of her daughter Hoorain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan celebrated the 6th birthday of her daughter Hoorain and shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Wednesday.
The Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and posted sweet photos of Hoorain from her birthday party and wrote “My Barbie turns 6 today”.
She further said “A big day for her and for us. Can’t believe she is growing up so fast, My little fashion icon, I am so proud of my her.”
“It’s such perplexing feeling to see your kids grow, because while I want them to grow and see the world and learn from it themselves, and be more mature, I also wish I could just stop the time and be with my babies forever at this moment. My life feels complete when I am with them, I can’t ask for anything else”.
“Thanks a lot of all the wishes and gifts you guys sent us for her. She really is aware of it and knows how much you all love her. Thank you! #hoorainturns6 #13july2021”