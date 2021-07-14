 
July 14, 2021

Demi Lovato says ‘it’s okay’ if people ‘accidentally’ misgender them

Wed, Jul 14, 2021

Music icon Demi Lovato is sharing how the change in their pronouns has been a transition for them and how they often get misgendered.  

The singer expressed their gratitude in a tweet to all those trying to use the right pronouns for them and said, it’s okay to all those who accidentally misgender them.

“If you misgender me — that’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!” they wrote in a note posted on Twitter.

“As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally,” they went on to say.

“I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process,” they said, adding that the change in pronouns can “be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others.”

“It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay. remember that I love you, and to keep going,” they added.

