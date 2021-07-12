Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 19 years of ‘Devdas’

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 19 years of Devdas and thanked everyone for their love.



Taking to Instagram, Khan posted adorable pictures from the sets of the film with a sweet note.

He wrote “All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene . The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali.”

He said hilariously, “Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!!”



“Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas,” Shah Rukh Khan concluded.

The film, released in 2002, also stars Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jackie Shroff.