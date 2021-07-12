Engin Altan Duzyatan leaves fans in awe with second trailer of ‘Barbaroslar’

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left his millions of fans swooning with the second trailer of upcoming drama Barbaroslar.



Engin aka Ertugrul took to Instagram and shared the trailer of Barbaroslar.

The Turkish actor posted the second trailer and revealed that Barbaroslar will be released soon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The fans of ‘Ertugrul’ are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in all-new avatar.