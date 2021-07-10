 
Sat Jul 10, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 10, 2021

Aima Baig calls fiance Shahbaz Shigri 'forever date' in new photo

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Aima Baig calls fiance Shahbaz Shigri forever date in new photo
Aima Baig calls fiance Shahbaz Shigri 'forever date' in new photo

Pakistani singer Aima Baig is sharing PDA-filled photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri.

The couple, that announced their engagement earlier this year, walked the red carpet of an award ceremony last week, color-coding their outfits.

While the duo received a lot of praises from fans, the singer is now sharing loved-up photos on her Instagram handle from the day.

"Meet my forever date," captioned Aima alongside the thread of photos she posts with Shahbaz.

In the photos, Aima can be spotted striking goofy poses in a red off-shoulder gown while fiance Shahbaz pulls up a black suit paired with red tie.

Take a look:


