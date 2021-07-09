Faysal recreates viral video with showbiz friends: Watch here

Actor Faysal Quraishi is clapping back at haters with a hilarious recreation of his viral video.

The star, who is currently hosting a game show on a private channel, has recreated a new version of his infamous clip of lashing out at one of the participants, Muskan.

However this time, he is also joined by his on-screen partner-in-crime, Aijaz Aslam.

While attending a birthday bash of friend Naveed Raza, the Fitoor star re-enacted his lines from the video while Aijaz Aslam played Muskan.

"Kon hain yeah jahil log (who are these illiterate people)," he quipped alongside the clip shared on Thursday.

In the video, fans can also spot other actors including Nabeel, Ayaz Samoo and Faizan Shaikh.

Take a look:







