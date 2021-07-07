Did you know Dilip Kumar visited Noor Jehan days before she passed away?

Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday, visited Madam Noor Jehan during the last days of her life

Dilip Kumar harboured strong feelings and felt a deep connection for Pakistan.



The renowned actor, who passed away on Wednesday, visited Madam Noor Jehan during the last days of her life.

As described by renowened hair stylist Nabila, Kumar met the late songstress only days before she passed away.



An era in the Indian cinema come to an end with the sad demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday. The prolific actor breathed his last at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.

Kumar, hailing from the city of Peshawar, had his roots in Pakistan. During his life, he visited the country secretly and expressed love for its people time and again.

According to reports, he even visited Madam Noor Jehan in Karachi for an interview.

