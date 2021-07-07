Inside Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar, Pakistan

Inside Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar

Legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar, who was born in Peshawar, had shared a glimpse of his ancestral home located in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar last year.



The Mughal-E-Azam actor had posted the pictures after a Pakistani journalist shared a few images on Twitter in September 2020.

Although, the pictures show Dilip Kumar’s home in a dilapidated state, the actor said he was still grateful to see them.

He had also urged his fans in Peshawar to share more photographs of his house.

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar was born in Peshawar as Mohammad Yusuf on December 11, 1922. He moved to India in late 1930s.

The Saudagar actor visited his ancestral home in Peshawar once in 1988. It was named as a Pakistani national heritage monument in 2014.

The provincial government had decided in 2020 to convert the house into museum.

Inside Dilip Kumar’s Peshawar house :























