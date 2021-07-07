Why Dilip Kumar had to hide his Muslim identity and take up a Hindu stage name

Having reigned over Bollywood in the 1950s and the 60s, Dilip Kumar's death certainly brought to an era of the early days of the Indian film industry, to a tragic end.

Often regarded as Bollywood's Marlon Brando, the icon was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, at Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar, Pakistan [then British India], the fourth of 12 children to parents Ayesha and Mohammad Sarwar Khan. He later adopted the stage name Dilip Kumar when he stepped into the film industry as one of its earliest Method actors.

Kumar's dreams of pursuing professional cricket or football were abandoned, owing to the family's unstable financial situation as he was growing up, with his father being a fruit merchant.

The young star was introduced to pioneering Indian actor Devika Rani by his former teacher. He was asked to consider becoming an actor by Rani, which left him in a state of bafflement as he had only seen one film in his life, and that too a war documentary. In spite of his hesitance, the dire need for money persuaded him to take up the offer.

Rani had also advised him to conceal his Muslim identity and take up a new Hindu name which would help his career flourish in the post-partition India. And from there on, he became Dilip Kumar.