Tue Jul 06, 2021
July 6, 2021

Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Salman Khan wishes Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone on his birthday

Indian actor Salman Khan extended sweet birthday wishes to legendary Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, who turned 75 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor posted an adorable throwback photo of Sylvester Stallone with a sweet birthday note.

Tagging the Rambo star, Salman Khan wrote “Wishing u a v happy bday @officialslystallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u.”

Khan also wrote “Keep punching”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

