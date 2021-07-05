 
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 5, 2021

Aymen Saleem shocks fans as she quits acting

Aymen Saleem has left her fans shocked after the actress announced to quit showbiz, saying “I will no longer be acting’.

Taking to Instagram, Aymen said in her Story, “It is with deep gratitude that I’d like to share that I will no longer be acting.”

The Chupke Chupke actor further said “I have tremendous love and respect for the industry and will stay connected to it InshaAllah.”

‘I will keep you all posted with what’s next! So much love, always,” she continued.

Aymen Saleem shocks fans as she quits acting


