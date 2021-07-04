 
Sun Jul 04, 2021
Web Desk
July 4, 2021

Johnny Depp's popularity continues to rise

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 04, 2021
Johnny Depps popularity continues to rise

Johnny Depp's Instagram followers continue to increase despite losing  major movie roles  due to allegations of domestic abuse by his former wife Amber Heard. 

The actor   has reached 10.7 million followers on Instagram a year after the Hollywood star joined the Facebook-owned app.

The actor has amassed more than 10 million followers by sharing only 18 posts.

Johnny Depps popularity continues to rise

Depp follows only 122 people on the photo and video sharing app.

The actor recently lost a legal battle against a British tabloid which had called him wife beater.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard has crossed four million followers on the app where  she recently confirmed that she would reprise her role as  Merah in "Aquaman 2".

