Naseeruddin Shah is stable and under observation, hospital source

Veteran Indian star Naseeruddin Shah, who was hospitalised for pneumonia on Wednesday, is stable and under observation.



On Wednesday, Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai wherein he was seeking treatment for pneumonia.

His wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah revealed he had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lung.