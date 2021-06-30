Olivia Rodrigo drops live performances for ‘Sour Prom’

Olivia Rodrigo recently killed her live performances for the Sour Prom and sent fans on the edges of their seats with her mesmerizing vocals.

For those unversed, the entire event was made possible because Rodrigo wanted to spread some prom sheer for every High School graduate that has missed out.

The virtual event kicked off with a live version of Rodrigo’s Brutal and included other hits as well, including the iconic Drivers License, Enough for You, Good 4 U, Happier, Jealousy and even Traitor.

Check it out below:



