Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share never-before-seen wedding pics

Popular celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just treated their fans to a rare glimpse into their 2019 wedding.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier today on June 29. Both of them took to social media to share never-before-seen photos from their intimate nuptials.

The 31-year-old singer posted multiple snaps showing the venue, the reception and the newlyweds. He captioned the slideshow: “2 Years Of Party Times.”

Not just Joe Jonas, the Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark also posted some adorable wedding pictures as a sneak peek at the private wedding event. She shared two black-and-white photos of herself along with Joe Jonas, along with rare detail shots.



Sophie Turner also captioned her post: “I mean… f*** it, it’s been 2 years.”

These pictures were taken at the couple’s wedding in France. They had earlier married in Las Vegas also on May 1, 2019.



In the picture, Sophie Turner can be seen sporting a white Cushnie column dress and white sandals.

After a year of their marriage, Sophie Turner gave birth to their daughter, Willa.

Joe Jonas also thanked Sophie Turner for being with him as a lovely couple. He paid her tribute: "The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet"

Sophie Turner has the right and prompt reply: "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub."







