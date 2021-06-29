 
close
Tue Jun 29, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 29, 2021

Katrina Kaif showers praises on Manoj Bajpayee after watching 'Ray'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Katrina Kaif showers praises on Manoj Bajpayee after watching Ray

Katrina Kaif on Tuesday asked her fans to watch new Netflix  series "Ray" starring   Manoj Bajpayee.

 She showered praises on Bajpayee for his outstanding performance in  Ray's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. 

Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Musafir Ali, a ghazal singer, who is on a journey to seek his lost fame.

 Kat took to Instagram to express her thoughts. The Bollywood diva said she loved watching Ray and said "Majoj Bajpayee is just the best".

Katrina Kaif showers praises on Manoj Bajpayee after watching Ray

Meanwhile, Bajpayee has been tweeting the praises showered on him for his performance. Ray is an anthology series inspired by the works of filmmaker-author Satyajit Ray. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood