Katrina Kaif showers praises on Manoj Bajpayee after watching 'Ray'

Katrina Kaif on Tuesday asked her fans to watch new Netflix series "Ray" starring Manoj Bajpayee.

She showered praises on Bajpayee for his outstanding performance in Ray's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa.

Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Musafir Ali, a ghazal singer, who is on a journey to seek his lost fame.

Kat took to Instagram to express her thoughts. The Bollywood diva said she loved watching Ray and said "Majoj Bajpayee is just the best".

Meanwhile, Bajpayee has been tweeting the praises showered on him for his performance. Ray is an anthology series inspired by the works of filmmaker-author Satyajit Ray.

