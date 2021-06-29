Kareena Kapoor enjoys lunch with ‘fabulous’ girls at Manish Malhotra’s residence

Indian star Kareena Kapoor enjoyed lunch with ‘fabulous girls’ sister Karisma Kapoor, friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s home on Tuesday.



The ‘fabulous girls’ were seen together after a long time.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress turned to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie featuring herself, Manish, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita and wrote “My Manish and us finally” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Karisma and Manish also took to social media to share a glimpse of their get together.

Manish posted the same photo with caption “#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls.”

Karisma shared the picture and captioned it “Lovely afternoon #finallywithmanu.”









