Princess Diana's statue arrives at Kensington Palace ahead of Harry and William's reunion

Prince William and Prince Harry are all set to pay homage to their late mom Diana as Princess of Wales statue has arrived at Kensington Palace ahead of its official unveiling on Thursday (July 1).

The statue of the People's Princess has reportedly been stored in a box on the ground at the palace.

The heart-wrenching ceremony will take place to commemorate the late Princess of Wales in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.

Harry and William will both be in attendance, in their first joint engagement since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April.

The Duke of Sussex, who returned to the UK without her wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and newborn sweet baby girl Lili, is also expected to deliver a keynote speech at the event.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to virtually attend the touching ceremony as she remained in the US to take care of her two year-old son Archie and newborn baby Lilibet Diana.

According to Buckingham Palace, Diana's close family; members of the statue committee; the sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley; and the garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be in attendance.

There were reports that the 95-year-old monarch visited to Prince Harry's UK residence minutes after his arrival at Frogmore Cottage, which is located close to Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry, who arrived in UK on Wednesday, is quarantining at Frogmore Cottage where his cousin Princess Eugenie now lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby son August.