Dua Lipa looks adorable in childhood picture

Sun Jun 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Dua Lipa on Sunday treated her fans with her childhood pictures on Instagram.

The British singer looked cute in the pictures which she posted with a caption that read, "Swipe 2 see me as a fetus".

Meanwhile, the singer has crossed 68 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

Dua Lipa recently set new records on Spotify as she crossed over a billion streams.

