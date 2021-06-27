Dua Lipa looks adorable in childhood picture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dua Lipa on Sunday treated her fans with her childhood pictures on Instagram.
The British singer looked cute in the pictures which she posted with a caption that read, "Swipe 2 see me as a fetus".
Meanwhile, the singer has crossed 68 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.
Dua Lipa recently set new records on Spotify as she crossed over a billion streams.