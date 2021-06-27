 
close
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

Salman Khan addresses the importance of accepting mistakes

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Salman Khan addresses the importance of accepting mistakes

Indian actor Salman Khan recently got candid about the sheer importance of owning up to a person’s own mistakes.

The actor wore his heart on his sleeve during his interview with veteran actor Kabir Bedi.

He was quoted saying, “It is the most difficult to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you."

"I always said, 'yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven't done this)'. But if you have said that 'yes, I've made this mistake and I've tried to rectify it', that takes a lot of courage.”

Latest News

More From Bollywood