Mahira Khan gets emotional as Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to her

Superstar Mahira Khan got emotional and was left ‘teary-eyed’ after Ayeza Khan shared a heartfelt Instagram post for her upon her completion of 10 years in showbiz.



The Mehar Posh actor turned to Facebook-owned app and posted a lengthy post to pay rich tribute to Mahira, saying, "You are and will always be our heroine!”

She said, “Can’t believe it’s been ten years for you, Mahira, and you’re still on top. That’s because you have entertained us on such a high level with your art, project after project. From your great films to your blockbuster dramas, you have made us all proud, representing us internationally and we are quite fortunate to have you.”

“For this reason, I wanted to pay my respect to you, in my upcoming project, portraying also you amongst some of the greatest legends.”



Ayeza further said, “To me, you are not only a friend but an idol, a living legend, who I have looked up to from the day we first met. Thank you for everything. Congratulations on all these years and I wish you all the best for the future. You are and will always be our heroine! All Love @mahirahkhan.”

Commenting on the post, Mahira “Oh my love… you have made me teary eyed. And this, your post, it doesn’t say as much about me as it does about YOU. So much love.. I’m humbled. Yours x @ayezakhan.ak.”



