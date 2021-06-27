Justin Bieber charged of 'conscious rip-off' of Justice logo

Pop singer Justin Bieber has remained embroiled in several controversies that he tackled quite tactfully. One of the controversies witnessed him letting go of his locks.

It is time for him to take on another that involves the artwork on the cover of his sixth studio album, Justice. French dance duo, Justice, complained that their logo design has been illegally copied by the 27-year-old singer.

The French banc had sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Canadian vocalist in March.

In their complaint, the French duo said the resemblance between the two logos is 'illegal infringement' on Justin Bieber's part. The French band also revealed that Justin Bieber's team reached out to them to know about the graphic designer who created the dance duo's logo.

“It’s how the world works today, and it’s a bit sad,” Justice's Gaspard Augé commented over the issue in an interview with The Guardian.



“Though Bieber is from Canada, his actions fit this mindset of American hegemony: ‘Oh well, it’s just a small band from France, I’m sure we can take their name, nobody will care.’"

Gaspard Augé also went to the extent of saying that the similar logo design was a conscious attempt of stealing. "Obviously, we don’t own the word ‘Justice’ and we don’t own the cross," he pointed out.

"But [Bieber’s] management got in touch first to ask where our logo came from, so it’s not some unhappy coincidence. To me, it’s a very conscious rip-off. And that’s where the problem is.”

Gaspard Augé is recently in the limelight as he has dropped his debut solo album Escapades.

Justin Bieber had released his sixth album Justice on March 19, 2021.