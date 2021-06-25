 
Osman Bey actor amasses more Instagram followers than Ertugrul's Engin Altan

Osman Bey actor amasses more Instagram followers than Ertugruls Engin Altan

 Burak Özçivit, who plays Osman Bey in hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman" has crossed 18 million followers on Instagram.

The popular Turkish actor rose to global fame for his role as Osman in the historical TV series.

His Instagram followers increased exponentially after the actor started appearing in "Kurulus:Osman", which is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Burak is now followed by 18.1 million people on Instagram as the second season of the series comes to and end.

Engin Altan, the actor who played Ertugrul, is  followed by over 4.4 million people on the Facebook-owned platform.


