‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ OST becomes first-ever Pakistani track to cross 100m views on YouTube

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat has made history yet again, after its soundtrack crossed 100 million views on YouTube becoming the first-ever Pakistani OST to reach the mark.



It was premiered on January 29, 2021.

Sung by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in his magical voice with Naveed Nowshad's composition, Qamar Nowshad's poetry and Nish Asher's voice is now speaking on everyone's lips.

The painful and heartwarming song of the play has enchanted the audience in a way they will never forget.

Meanwhile, Khuda Aur Mohabbat has become the most popular drama serial of the entertainment industry and smashed several YouTube records. It has also become the first Pakistani drama to cross 60 million views on just the first episode.



Pakistani stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz essay the leading roles in the drama serial.



Apart from this, Javed Sheikh, Usman Pirzada, Rubina Ashraf, Sunita Marshall and others have also shown their exceptional acting prowess in the blockbuster show.