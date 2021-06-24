Deepika Padukone drops flirtatious comment on Ranveer Singh's new photo: 'MINE!'

Ranveer Singh is winning hearts with his latest social media update.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Gunday star went all intense for the camera in a dapper black t-shirt.







While other friends from the fraternity were quick to shower praises on Ranveer's stunning portraits, it was wife Deepika Padukone whose flirtatious comment made fans gush.

"MINE!," added Padukone with a bunch of heart emoticons.

Friend and actor Arjun Kapoor was also awestruck by Ranveer's new photos and went on to dub him a "stallion"

Take a look:







