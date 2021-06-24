Deepika Padukone drops flirtatious comment on Ranveer Singh's new photo: 'MINE!'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ranveer Singh is winning hearts with his latest social media update.
Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Gunday star went all intense for the camera in a dapper black t-shirt.
While other friends from the fraternity were quick to shower praises on Ranveer's stunning portraits, it was wife Deepika Padukone whose flirtatious comment made fans gush.
"MINE!," added Padukone with a bunch of heart emoticons.
Friend and actor Arjun Kapoor was also awestruck by Ranveer's new photos and went on to dub him a "stallion"
Take a look: