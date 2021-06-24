Sonu Soods delivers eggs, bread on bicycle: Watch here

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has started a small business and is asking fans to join for support.
Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the 47-year-old actor shared a clip of himself riding a bicycle with bags of eggs, bread, rusk and other edible items tied around.
Sonu revealed that he has started a new venture where he will deliver these items to the customers' doorsteps.
"Free home delivery.1 bread free with every 10 eggs#supermarket #supportsmallbusiness," Sonu captioned alongside his video.