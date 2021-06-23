Anil Kapoor on 38 years of ‘Woh Saat Din’ release: ‘Keep giving me your love like this for the next 38 years’

Indian actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday celebrated 38 years of film Woh Saat Din release, saying ‘Just keep giving me your love like this for the next 38 years.”



The Mr. India actor took to Instagram and shared his recent monochrome photo and a still from Woh Saat Din to celebrate the success of the film.

Anil Kapoor wrote in Hindi which reads: “It's 38 years since Woh Saat Din was released. And in these 38 years, you all put me on the pinnacle of success. Just keep giving me your love like this for the next 38 years. I will try to stay on this peak with my hard work and your love. Thank you!”.

Directed by Sattiraju Lakshmi Narayana, known professionally as Bapu, the film was released on June 23, 1983.



It also features Padmini Kolhapure, Naseeruddin Shah, Raju Shrestha and Satish Kaushik.