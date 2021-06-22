 
Tue Jun 22, 2021
June 22, 2021

Eminem hits 32 million followers on Instagram

Eminem has amassed  32 million followers on Instagram which he often uses to share his videos with fans..

The rapper reached the milestone by sharing only 576 posts on the Facebook-owned platform.

While the "Lose Yourself" rapper is followed by millions of people including celebrities across the world, Eminem does not follow back any of them on the photo and video sharing app.

