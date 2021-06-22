 
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Vidya Balan details how sexism in Bollywood impacted her confidence

Vidya Balan details how sexism in Bollywood impacted her confidence
B-Town star Vidya Balan is detailing her experiencing of falling prey to  sexism in Bollywood.

While chatting with a tabloid, the actor spoke about the rampant sexism in Bollywood and how it made her feel like she wasn’t good enough.

"Sexism is not only about how men treat women; it is as much a mindset that women have, as a result of their deep-rooted conditioning,” she said, as per Mid-Day.

“I have faced sexism from men, women and myself. Sometimes I have underestimated myself because I am a woman. But over time, I've realised that there is a way out. I don't have to hold myself back because of my gender," she added. 

