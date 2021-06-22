Scott Disick opens up on dating younger girls amid Amelia Gray Hamlin romance

Scott Disick has responded to critics who think he only dates 'young girls' after his most recent relationships with 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.



The 38-year-old reality star explained why his most recent girlfriends have been much younger than him. He said: "Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself."

Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, was responding to a question during his appearance on the second part of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season reunion on Sunday.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship may be over, but they still want the best for each other.

The 42-year old actress, for her part, was linked to several different men after splitting with Scott, including model Younes Bendjima. She and Blink-182 drummer Barker began dating in January and have been reveling in various degrees of PDA ever since.



Previously, Andy Cohen asked the exes point-blank at the 'KUWTK' reunion if they would 'bless' each other’s new relationships with Amelia Gray Hamlin and Travis Barker.



'I mean, yeah,' the actor replied. “I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy," he added.

Kourtney also agreed, "Yeah. Whoever would make him happy … I would give my blessing."

Scott dated Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie for three years after his split from Kardashian, subsequently getting together with Amelia Hamlin in 2020 and going Instagram-official with the model in February.