Muneeb Butt leaves fans gushing over adorable snaps with daughter Amal

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt shared some adorable snaps with his daughter Amal Muneeb Butt.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of pictures with his beautiful daughter, who he shares with actress and wife Aiman Khan.
In the adorable snaps, the father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying a fun day in the beach.
"My Best friend for life," he captioned the post.
Take a look: