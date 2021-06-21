Akshay Kumar dedicates film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ to his sister as he begins shooting

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has dedicated his upcoming film Aanand Rai's Raksha Bandhan to his sister Alka as the superstar began shooting of the movie.



Akshay returned to the sets with Raksha Bandhan, also featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

He took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself with Aanand Rai from the sets of the film and announced its shooting.

The Good Newws actor tweeted, “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship.”

“@aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond,” he said with a heart emoji.

Akshay further said “Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.”