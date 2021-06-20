Katrina Kaif reacts to Vidya Balan's 'Sherni'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif on Sunday showered praises on Vidya Balan's new film "Sherni".
Taking to Instagram, Kat wrote, "What a lovely film such a subtle yet engaging film and the always amazing Vidya Balan is such a joy to watch."
The film, which released on 18 June on Prime Video features, Vidya as a forest officer.