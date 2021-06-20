 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Katrina Kaif reacts to Vidya Balan's 'Sherni'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Katrina Kaif reacts to Vidya Balans Sherni

Katrina Kaif on Sunday showered praises on Vidya Balan's new film "Sherni".

Taking to Instagram, Kat wrote, "What a lovely film such a subtle yet engaging film and the always amazing Vidya Balan is such a joy to watch."

Katrina Kaif reacts to Vidya Balans Sherni

The film, which released on 18 June on Prime Video features, Vidya as a forest officer.

