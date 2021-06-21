 
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul receives love from son Emir on Father’s Day

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul receives love from son Emir on Father’s Day
Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, received love from his five years old son Emir on Father’s Day.

The Turkish actor shared a sweet handwritten letter of son Emir, who wishes his dad on Father’s day.

Emir wrote for his dad Engin in Turkish which reads: “Dad, I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”

Meanwhile, Engin shared a sweet photo of his parents on Instagram to wish his dad, saying ‘Happy fathers day daddy.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

