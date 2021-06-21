Engin Altan aka Ertugrul receives love from son Emir on Father’s Day

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, received love from his five years old son Emir on Father’s Day.



The Turkish actor shared a sweet handwritten letter of son Emir, who wishes his dad on Father’s day.

Emir wrote for his dad Engin in Turkish which reads: “Dad, I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”

Meanwhile, Engin shared a sweet photo of his parents on Instagram to wish his dad, saying ‘Happy fathers day daddy.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.