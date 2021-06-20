Sara Ali Khan responds to reports of Saif Ali Khan being irked by ‘Kedarnath’

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is addressing the rumours about her ruuffling the feathers of her dad Saif Ali Khan by choosing Kedarnath as her debut film.

The 25-year-old spoke to India.com and shared that her dad has always encouraged her to make her own decision and added that he never had any issues with her debut film being Kedarnath.

"My father knows better than to make statements about what I should do best because he himself as my father has encouraged me to make my own decisions. He is also an actor so he understands better than most people that ultimately you cannot be a part of any film that you don’t feel convinced about and therefore, it’s very important for you to trust your own gut,” she shared.

"Long story short, I don’t think he ever had a problem with anything that I did as long as my heart and soul were in it. And no matter what he may or may not have thought, after the fate of 'Kedarnath' and after the love and appreciation I got – zahir si baat hai that I knew what I was doing and I am very proud of what I choose and what I did,” she added.