Varun Dhawan receives coronavirus vaccine

Indian star Varun Dhawan has extended gratitude to ‘wonderful’ doctors after getting his Covid-19 vaccine jab.



The Street Dancer 3D actor took to Instagram on Saturday and posted his photo where he can be seen getting Covid-19 vaccine jab.

Varun posted the picture with caption “#VACCINATED”.

He further said “Thank u to the wonderful doctors”.



On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in film Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan.