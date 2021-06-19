Varun Dhawan receives coronavirus vaccine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian star Varun Dhawan has extended gratitude to ‘wonderful’ doctors after getting his Covid-19 vaccine jab.
The Street Dancer 3D actor took to Instagram on Saturday and posted his photo where he can be seen getting Covid-19 vaccine jab.
Varun posted the picture with caption “#VACCINATED”.
He further said “Thank u to the wonderful doctors”.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in film Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan.