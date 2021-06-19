 
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 19, 2021

Ayeza Khan celebrates 22 years of her ‘favourite’ Bollywood film

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan celebrated 22 years of her ‘always favourite’ Bollywood film and also revealed its name.

Ayeza Khan took to Instagram and said that Bollywood film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is always her ‘favoutite’ movie.

She also marked 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam release, saying “#22yearsofhddcs, #alwaysmyfavourite #humdildechukesanam” followed by a heart emoji.

The Mehar Posh actress tagged superstar Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the post.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

The film was released on June 18, 1999.

