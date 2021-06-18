Aishwarya Rai ignores Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanked director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making "Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam".

While celebrating 22 years of the hit movie, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share some pictures from the sets of the her film which also featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

The actress did not mention her former boyfriend Salman Khan or Ajay Devgn in her Insta post.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the sets of the movie, Aish wrote, "22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM”. I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my ever LOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS."



Earlier, Salman Khan also used his Instagram to celebrate 22 years of the movie's release.

The actor mentioned his co-star Ajay Devgn in his post but thought better of mentioning his former girlfriend who is married to Abhishek Bachchan.