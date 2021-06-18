 
close
Fri Jun 18, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 18, 2021

Aishwarya Rai ignores Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Aishwarya Rai ignores Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan  thanked director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making  "Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam".

While celebrating  22 years of the  hit movie, Aishwarya took  to Instagram to share some pictures from the sets of the her film which also featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

The actress did not mention her former boyfriend Salman Khan or Ajay Devgn in her Insta post.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the sets of the movie, Aish wrote, "22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM”. I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my ever LOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS."

Aishwarya Rai ignores Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam

Earlier, Salman Khan also used his Instagram to celebrate 22 years of the movie's release.

The actor mentioned his co-star Ajay Devgn in his post but thought better of mentioning his former girlfriend who is married to Abhishek Bachchan.

Latest News

More From Bollywood