Addison Rae channels her inner 'wanderer' in new snap: See Photo

Addison Rae is beating the summer blues in a modern cow-girl avatar.
The 20-year old TikTok star took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared photos of herself exploring the green pastures.
"say you'll remember me standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe," she captioned alongside her photos.
The diva slipped into a white silk slip dress complete with spaghetti straps, a split side cut and a dipped back design for the camera as she wandered around the fields.
Take a look: