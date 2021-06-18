 
close
Fri Jun 18, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 18, 2021

Addison Rae channels her inner 'wanderer' in new snap: See Photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Addison Rae channels her inner wanderer in new snap: See Photo
Addison Rae channels her inner wanderer in new snap: See Photo

Addison Rae is beating the summer blues in a modern cow-girl avatar.

The 20-year old TikTok star took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared photos of herself exploring the green pastures.

"say you'll remember me standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe," she captioned alongside her photos.

The diva slipped into a white silk slip dress complete with spaghetti straps, a split side cut and a dipped back design for the camera as she wandered around the fields.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment