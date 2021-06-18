 
Fri Jun 18, 2021
June 18, 2021

Nora Fatehi’s hilarious video leaves fans in splits

Fri, Jun 18, 2021

Nora Fatehi’s hilarious video leaves fans in splits

Bollywood dance sensation and actress Nora Fatehi has left her millions of fans in splits with her hilarious video.

The Dilbar girl took to Instagram and posted a funny video showing herself in a bikini.

In the video, Nora can be seen wearing a bikini over a baggy outfit and also threw out a challenge to the fans.

It stars with a voice over, “Show yourself in baggy clothes and then in a bikini.”

The video has left her millions of fans in splits.

