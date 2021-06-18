Kylie Jenner explains why Travis Scott never appeared on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner has revealed why she kept her relationship with Travis Scott hidden rather than showing it on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Speaking on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said that she let her man decide if he wanted to be a part of the hit reality TV series.

"I don't know," Kylie told host Andy Cohen about Travis' limited presence on the show.

"I guess, sometimes, he didn't want to be filmed. I never pressured him to be on the show."

Over the years, the makeup mogul has been keeping her personal life out of the public eye which was made apparent when she hid her pregnancy.