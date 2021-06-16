 
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 16, 2021

Katrina Kaif looks completely unrecognizable in throwback photo from sets of 'Allari Pidugu'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 16, 2021
Katrina Kaif looks completely unrecognizable in throwback photo from sets of ‘Allari Pidugu’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif looked completely unrecognizable in an adorable throwback photo from the sets of her 2005 film Allari Pidugu.

The adorable photo of Tiger Zinda Hai actress was shared by a fan on Twitter and it went viral within no time.

Fans were unable to recognize their favourite actress in the throwback photo.

Directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, Indian Telugu-language action film Allari Pidugu was released in October 2005.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

